A previous American border authority, caught accepting bribes to permit drug-loaded vehicles to pass, receives a 23-year prison term.

Testimonies were given during the trial that Leonard Darnell George, aged 42, consented to let the vehicles pass through his lane towards the end of 2021 at the heavily trafficked San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, California's most active port of entry as per the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California's announcement. In February 2022, a warning about a suspicious vehicle triggered a search, leading to the confiscation of 222 pounds (100 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

According to the prosecutors, a CBP officer, who was on duty at that time, subsequently allowed another vehicle loaded with 200 pounds of drugs to enter the country. Text messages revealed that the officer was paid $17,000 for every vehicle he allowed to pass and received a total of $68,000 after allowing four vehicles to pass in June 2022.

A jury found him guilty of accepting bribes and other related charges in June.

Elizabeth Cervantes, the special agent in charge of the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility in San Diego, stated, "CBP does not condone misconduct within its ranks."

During the trial, it wasclear that the corruption extended beyond Leonard Darnell George, as the CBP officer involved in the case also admitted to accepting bribes from us to let illegal substance-loaded vehicles pass.CBP does not tolerate misconduct within its ranks and endeavors to maintain its integrity, ensuring that incidents like this do not involve its personnel again.

