A potent aroma is permeating within The Bachelorette.

In the search for true love's kiss, even minor disagreements can escalate into major feuds. Set against the backdrop of tropical Thailand, the next rose ceremony is fast approaching, but there's an unsettling tension in the air.

The details are as follows: Aysun has decided to depart from the villa willingly. Upon her exit, Luna is particularly emotional, shedding numerous tears. The issue lies within: Martin and Jan engage in an off-camera discussion about Luna, allegedly regarding a comment she made stating, "I need to create more drama to be featured on more shows." Post this supposed statement, Luna is seen crying. The trio of Martin, Ferry, and Jan easily draw their conclusions, leading the boys to believe that Luna is insincere and manufacturing drama to garner attention.

The atmosphere significantly shifts as Martin confronts the visibly distraught Luna regarding his perspectives. Jan joins in, with Ferry cheering them on, making the situation increasingly hostile. Luna defends herself, stating that she's been misunderstood. However, her female counterparts rally behind her, but the testosterone trio remains obdurate. In the end, Musty ("What nonsense!") and Luna are left without roses come the rose ceremony.

Would the Bachelorette have handled the situation differently if she had more "insight"? Eventually, Jan comes to his senses, while Martin and especially Ferry remain resistant to change their opinions. "She's playing the whore for 200 followers..." Ferry fires a low blow.

"Should she have called her a garden gnome?"

The following morning, Ferry further reflects on his actions, riddled with guilt. Has the aspiring rapper found some semblance of morality over night? Not quite. While the gutter mentality is replaced with playground banter, it still falls short of redemption: "I'm ashamed, I should have called her a garden gnome instead...", admits Ferry while expertly applying sunscreen. The insult is replaced with a beep. It seems the f-word was not the only issue. Some things are difficult to apologize for so readily. End of story.

Elsewhere, Devin looks forward to shopping with the group. Preparations for the cozy barbecue are underway.

Before the grill ignites, Emma receives a one-on-one date. Accompanied by Stella, the duo embarks on an erotic adventure into the world of tantra yoga. With a palpable connection between the two, a passionate kiss and a shower-based encore interaction become unavoidable.

Dark Childhood Memories

At the subsequent barbecue, the atmosphere is not the only thing becoming overcast. Tensions arise as the Bachelorette asks everyone to recall their childhood memories. Yet, not all past recollections are bright and sunny. The Bachelorette shares her experience of her mother's battle with breast cancer. Ferry, too, harbors a heavy secret – growing up without a father, he cared for his mentally ill mother, but as yet, no diagnosis has been made. This emotional moment is capped off by a heartfelt embrace from Ferry which puts a smile back on his face.

Can the tranquility be maintained? Shockingly, the Bachelorette brings up Luna's name once again, causing Martin and Ferry's brows to furrow.

In the midst of the rose ceremony discussions, RTLplus might cover the controversial situation between Luna and the trio of Martin, Ferry, and Jan. After the rose ceremony, the contestants prepare for a cozy barbecue, but tensions rise when the Bachelorette asks everyone to share their childhood memories.

Read also: