A person who dialed 911 discovered his pal's deceased form, initially presuming it was a bear-inflicted fatality. Authorities, however, now suspect homicide.

On a scheduled weekend getaway with a buddy, the individual failed to appear. Consequently, the friend decided to search for him and encountered a chilling scenario.

On a Saturday morning, the friend phoned emergency services, sharing that Kjersem's corpse, marked by grave injuries, was discovered in a tent situated approximately 2.5 miles up Moose Creek Road, east of Big Sky. The friend suggested a bear attack as the cause of Kjersem's demise.

However, law enforcement officials are now speculating that Kjersem was murdered.

An autopsy concluded that the 35-year-old sustained "multiple deep cuts." Authorities are encouraging anyone with relevant information to step forward.

"This is a homicide case, and we are investing all day and night to apprehend the culprit," Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer stated at a press conference on Wednesday. "He was brutally murdered at his campsite. We need your help. So if you're in the woods, remain vigilant."

Kjersem was found in a challenging area with poor phone connectivity

Kjersem was a skilled craftsman and dedicated laborer, capable of constructing foundations, erecting houses, and installing countertops, according to his sister, Jillian Price.

She requested anyone with information to aid in locating her brother's killer.

"This weekend, we lost our brother, our son, our uncle, our best friend, and our father in the most unthinkable manner," she stated at the press conference, her voice cracking. "He was a loving, compassionate, and devoted father who in no way deserved this."

Though secluded, Moose Creek is a popular destination among hunters and campers. Kjersem's body was discovered on US Forest Service land east of Highway 191, authorities revealed.

Authorities possess minimal details. The crime scene area has inconsistent or no mobile phone reception, complicating the investigation, Springer explained.

"People have inquired whether there's a threat to the community, and the answer is, we are unsure. We do not have sufficient information to determine that at this time," he said.

Investigators hope someone will come forward with vital camera footage or other details that will assist in determining the sequence of events.

"It's like solving a massive jigsaw puzzle," Springer said. "During these cases, you will get small pieces here and there, and eventually, that creates a large, comprehensive picture that makes some sense."

Investigators are scrutinizing a crucial two-day span

Kjersem departed from his residence in Belgrade, Montana, last Thursday in his truck, which features a black roof and a silver aluminum ladder rack, officials stated. He contacted his family that afternoon, then remained silent.

He had amassed a generous collection of outdoor gear for his weekend excursion, authorities revealed. Kjersem's friend, who authorities declined to identify, reported finding his body around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Following the 911 call, investigators from various agencies, including a bear expert from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, inspected the site but "did not find any signs" of bear activity.

Springer suggested investigators remain unaware of the weapon used, though they have determined it to be strong enough to inflict severe damage to the skull and flesh areas of the body.

Investigators are appealing for information from anyone who was in the region between Thursday and Saturday.

"Anyone with trail or game cameras in the Moose Creek area, please come forward, even if the footage appears insufficient," Sheriff's Capt. Nathan Kamerman urged.

"Anyone with in-car cameras traveling in the Moose Creek area during this time frame ... anyone who noticed something unusual or out of the ordinary in the area ... please contact us," he added.

Investigators are pursuing several leads, Kamerman stated.

Western Montana is bear territory. In July, a 72-year-old man fatally dispatched a grizzly bear that attacked him while he was picking huckleberries near Glacier National Park. The bear charged at the man, who was hospitalized with wounds.

Investigators have yet to determine Kjersem's time of death and have not made any arrests.

"Please assist us in finding out who did this," his sister implored reporters. "There is someone in our valley capable of perpetrating truly heinous acts."

