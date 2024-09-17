A person under investigation for the murder of President Putin, identified as Routt, reportedly expressed a desire to eliminate Putin in 2022.

Ryan Wesley Routt, the individual accused of attempting to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed an interest in killing Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un several years ago, as revealed by nurse Chelsea Walsh. Walsh, who worked in Ukraine in 2022, frequently encountered Routt in Kyiv and considered him the most perilous American among her acquaintances. Rumors suggest that Routt tried to enlist in the volunteer brigades and join the Ukrainian soldiers in their battle against adversaries.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Russians in War" to Be Displayed at Toronto Film Festival Once More

The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival once more. Originally, the showing was cancelled due to "serious dangers" being implied. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent numerous months filming Russian troops at the front lines in Ukraine for this film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the festival's decision, stating that it was serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51 Russian Ambassador to Germany Expresses Skepticism Regarding Peace Talks

Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, voiced doubts about any future talks aimed at resolving the conflict with Ukraine. He insisted that there must first be a comprehensive peace plan in place, and then Russia can examine the plan and decide if it aligns with their own views. German Chancellor Scholz had previously advocated for a more rapid progress in peace talks, involving Russia as well. "There will be another peace conference," Scholz stated. He supports Ukraine's President Zelensky's belief that Russia should participate in discussions.

10:31 United Nations Development Programme to Assist Ukraine in Preparing for Winter

Ukraine's energy company Naftogaz is bolstering its cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in an effort to ensure energy security. Authorities fear that the numerous Russian air strikes on essential infrastructure could lead to a particularly harsh winter for Ukrainians, with widespread power, heat, and water outages. UNDP will work to minimize disruptions to the population's access to energy, utilizing backup power systems such as gas-powered generators.

09:55 Approximately 280,000 People Remain Without Power in Sumy After Russian Drone Attack

In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, which was targeted by Russian Shahed drones this morning, around 280,000 people are still without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that made it through caused damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine: Russian Soldiers Behead Prisoner of War with Sword

The human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament reported that Russian soldiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose hands were bound with tape. The inhumane brutality and savagery demonstrated by the Russians is unimaginable, concluded the Ukrainian expert. An image of the slain soldier was released on social media today. The sword used to carry out the act bears the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish photos of Ukrainian soldiers who have managed to survive Russian imprisonment.

09:02 Chechen Commander Provides Perspective on Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv launched a surprise assault on the border region of Kursk at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow showed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, enjoy some popcorn, and watch as our guys successfully annihilate the enemy," he wrote on the initial day of the operation. Ever since, Alaudinow has become the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his remarks being widely circulated by Russian media. Such widespread media visibility is only achievable with favor from the highest echelons, according to experts consulted by the news agency AFP. Alaudinow appears to enjoy an unusual level of freedom of speech, much like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is reportedly in poor health. Some even speculate that Alaudinow may be a potential successor to Kadyrov.

08:42 Germany Provides Ukraine with 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid

Germany will allocate an additional 100 million euros to aid Ukraine during the winter, announced German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Moldova in Chisinau. "It is evident that autumn is approaching, and winter will follow soon," Baerbock said before addressing the Moldova Partnership Platform's gathering in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is allegedly planning another "winter war," with the intent of inflicting as much hardship as possible upon the Ukrainian population.

08:01 Russia Launches Air Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Facilities in Sumy

Ukraine reports a major drone attack by Russia. The Ukrainian air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russians drones over the night, according to airforce reports. The assault affected five regions. According to regional authorities, energy infrastructure in the Sumy region in eastern Ukraine was also attacked. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted in Sumy, damaging or destroying critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, which were connected to backup power sources. Emergency crews are currently repairing damage.

07:10 Kyiv Daily: Russian Military Base AttackedIn the wee hours, an attack on the Russian military base in Engels, located in the Saratov region, was carried out using attack drones. The Ukrainian news outlet "Kyiv Daily" provides footage with the sound of explosions audible. According to the report, strategic bombers equipped with missiles are housed on the runway, which Russia utilizes for strikes against Ukrainian cities.

06:35 Stoltenberg Encourages Discussion on Long-Range Weapons UseThe departing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg approves of the recent global debate regarding Ukraine's potential authorization to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons from the West. Stoltenberg spoke to the British broadcaster LBC, stating that each alliance member holds the power to make such decisions; however, it's crucial to coordinate closely on these matters. Ukraine has repeatedly sought permission to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. With regards to the fear of war escalation, Stoltenberg acknowledged that no options in war are risk-free. "But I still believe that the biggest risk for us is Putin's victory in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Restricts Russian Propaganda Spread through RTFacebook's parent company, Meta, now limits the dissemination of Russian state propaganda via channels like the TV channel RT. The RT (previously Russia Today) and affiliated organizations will no longer be distributed worldwide through Meta's services such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. In the EU, RT has been barred since early 2022 due to disinformation campaigns surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For more details, click here:

05:33 Lukashenko Frees 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarus's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted amnesty to 37 prisoners. The Presidential Administration in Minsk reveals that the prisoners had been convicted of "extremism," a label frequently assigned to critics of the Belarusian government. The released group includes six women and several individuals with medical conditions. No specifics are provided about the identity of the 37 pardoned prisoners. Within the past two months, Belarus has frequently released prisoners who were jailed over protests against the regime. In mid-August, 30 political prisoners were pardoned, while 30 more followed in early September. In each case, the head of state asserts that the prisoners expressed remorse and requested forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Deterioration in RussiaAccording to a UN report, the human rights situation in Russia is deteriorating severely. Mariana Katzarova, a UN Human Rights Council appointee in 2023, verified that there is a "structural, state-supported system of human rights violations" designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. The report concludes that critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and dissenters are now being targeted more aggressively. Katzarova estimates that at least 1372 political prisoners have been convicted on fabricated charges and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. These human rights activists, journalists, and war critics are subject to torture in detention, isolation cells, and compulsory psychiatric clinics. The actual number of victims might be greater, a staffer hinted.

23:24 Sweden To Lead Planned NATO Presence in FinlandNATO is planning to deploy a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially leading the charge. This entails establishing a multinational NATO force, called Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in neighboring NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart, Antti Häkkänen, announced this at a joint press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed gratitude for Finland's invitation to lead the presence, as it could strengthen NATO's overall security.

