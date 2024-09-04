Unfortunate Turn of Events - A person met their demise in a crane mishap in Thuringia.
At the Bleilochtalsperre site in Thuringia, unfortunately, a fatality occurred due to a crane accident. Based on police records, two individuals suffered injuries, one of them critically.
The collapsing crane took place on a construction site situated on the B90 bridge, which spans over the dam close to Bad Lobenstein (Saale-Orla district).
