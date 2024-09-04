Unfortunate Turn of Events - A person met their demise in a crane mishap in Thuringia.

At the Bleilochtalsperre site in Thuringia, unfortunately, a fatality occurred due to a crane accident. Based on police records, two individuals suffered injuries, one of them critically.

The collapsing crane took place on a construction site situated on the B90 bridge, which spans over the dam close to Bad Lobenstein (Saale-Orla district).

The tragic incident at the construction site significantly contributed to the overall misfortune at Bleilochtalsperre. Despite the critical injuries, the victims managed to survive the crane accident.

