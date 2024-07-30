Skip to content
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

It was a celebration worthy of the ages — or at least viral fame.

 and  Carmen Simpson
Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after his monster 9.90 score in the 5th heat of the men's surfing...
Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after his monster 9.90 score in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3 on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti on July 29.

Surfer Gabriel Medina was taking on Kanoa Igarashi, the man who beat him at the Tokyo Olympics and eventually won silver, and he was looking to turn the tide this time around.

The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway aroudn the world from Paris. It was the highest score in Olympic history.

The resultant jubilation produced another moment of perfection: Medina leapt from his surfboard, raised his finger aloft and his board just managed to fly parallel to him as photographer Jerome Brouillet from Agence France-Presse snapped the shot.

The remarkable picture has spread across social media with Brazilians celebrating their surfer’s progress into the final eight of the competition, including Real Madrid and Seleção forward Rodrygo.

Still, while Medina has made it one step closer toward his goal of an Olympic medal, he certainly felt that the judges could have been more considerate of his efforts.

“I felt like it was a 10,” Medina said after his round. “I’ve done a few 10s before and I was like, ‘For sure, that’s a 10.’ The wave was so perfect.”

Still, while the performance on the water might not have been a 10 out of 10, the picture was certainly the image of perfection.

