The Bavarian training market is entering the current year's final sprint. The chances of securing a training position** for this training year are still very good, according to Bavarian employment agencies. "The training market still offers many free positions in all areas for applicants," says Peter Michel, the operational manager of the Regional Directorate Bavaria, according to a press release.

Most training positions traditionally begin in August or September. However, the decreasing number of school leavers is presenting businesses with significant challenges in finding suitable young talent, according to the employment agency. People seeking a training position can still apply. "I recommend contacting the career guidance service of the employment agencies now," says Michel. There, people can receive help with career choices and find out where there are still current vacancies. The employment agency states that it is still possible to sign a training contract well into the autumn. "It's never too late for a training position," says Michel.

More young people without a position than last year

According to their own figures, the Bavarian employment agencies had 40,541 free training positions registered at the end of July. This was 8.7 percent less than the previous year. However, the number of young people still without a position has increased. Currently, there are 15,641 applicants still without a training position - that's 8.4 percent more than at the same time last year. In terms of numbers, this means there are now 2.6 registered training positions per applicant.

According to the employment agency, the most popular training position is that of a commercial management assistant. Employers are most frequently seeking trainees in the retail sector.

