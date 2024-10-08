A notable figure bids farewell, shedding emotional tears

Shaky Voice, "Sentimental Tears": Legendary Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta, known for his outstanding career, announces his retirement and shows appreciation towards his lifelong passion with a heartfelt speech. Even arch-nemesis teams offer their respect to the "unforgettable figure".

Andrés Iniesta took his seat on a rickety stool, his gaze filled with tears. His voice faltered as he spoke for 42 minutes, bidding adieu to his beloved passion, football. "I never believed this day would arrive, but all these tears are tears of sentiments, of satisfaction," the 40-year-old admitted, choked with emotions in front of a crowd of influential individuals in Barcelona. Iniesta's unparalleled career as a footballer had come to an end.

"These are the tears of the boy from Fuentebilla who yearned to become a footballer. And I achieved it, we achieved it," said Iniesta. His emotional introduction was followed by a speech of gratitude to his friends, supporters, and colleagues. Hansi Flick, coach of Iniesta's cherished club FC Barcelona, applauded alongside his former teammates Deco, Xavi, and Gerard Piqué. Even arch-rival Real Madrid showed appreciation for "one of the legendary figures of Spanish football" in a virtual tribute.

They gave Iniesta a fitting send-off, honoring one of the greatest Spanish footballers, whose grace and intellect on the field were nearly unmatched. "The ball will miss you, and so will we. I wish you all the best, you're extraordinary," Lionel Messi had previously praised the extraordinary player, with whom he had created an iconic era at Barcelona.

After numerous achievements, Iniesta now aims to embark on a coaching career. Alongside Messi, Xavi, Piqué, and Carles Puyol, he had won the Champions League four times with Barça. With the national team, the Spaniard had claimed the title of European champion twice and played a crucial role in the 2010 World Cup triumph. His legendary goal in the final against the Netherlands, securing victory, will forever be etched in our memories.

The midfielder had been gradually phasing out his career with Vissel Kobe in Japan, but last summer he signed for Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates. Since July, he had been without a team. But he couldn't shy away from football: "I can't abandon football, it's my life and it will always be." He was aiming for a coaching career.

Iniesta concluded his emotional farewell speech with the straightforward statement: "I'm done." On stage, there was one final group photo with his loved ones, his tears now dried.

Andres Iniesta's retirement announcement at the World Championships of Football was met with respect even from his arch-rivals. Following his retirement, Iniesta expressed his interest in pursuing a coaching career at the prestigious World Championships for coaches.

Read also: