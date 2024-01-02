A new MacBook Pro is not necessarily better

Stiftung Warentest tests the performance of the new M3 chips in Apple's MacBook Pro series. The result is surprising, because although the expensive laptops are more efficient, they are hardly or not at all more powerful than their predecessors. Whether a purchase is worthwhile depends, among other things, on the size.

Apple's MacBook Pro laptops are at the top of Stiftung Warentest's current list of best ultrabooks. However, these are not the latest models; the recently released devices with new M3 chips did not make it into the latest test series. Stiftung Warentest made up for this and took a closer look at two of the new Apple laptops with 14 and 16-inch displays.

Significantly more durable

Apart from the new M3 Pro processor, the large model hardly differs from its predecessor. The tested version with 18 gigabytes (GB) of RAM costs around 3000 euros. In the lab, the testers found that the current MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro is not consistently faster. However, the new chip once again proved to be significantly more efficient. In a comparative test when playing videos with the same display brightness, it lasted more than 16 hours - "100 minutes longer than the already very good 14.5 hours of the predecessor", praised the product testers.

Otherwise, the new large MacBook Pro shows the same advantages as its predecessor. Stiftung Warentest emphasizes the low noise level even under high processor load as well as the very bright and high-resolution display, which is "beyond suspicion". Overall, Apple has carried out solid model maintenance on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Cheapest new 14-inch model is hardly worth it

The reviewers are more critical of the 14-inch models. They are now the smallest MacBook Pros, Apple no longer offers devices with a 13-inch screen. The new 14-inch models are available with an M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max chip. Stiftung Warentest tested the variant with M3 processor and 16 GB RAM. At a price of 2230 euros, it is almost as expensive as the comparable predecessor model with M2 Pro, but only has two USB-C ports instead of three.

The runtime of the smaller MacBook Pro has also improved from 12.5 to just over 13 hours. However, with the M3 chip, it computes slower than the older device with the M2 Pro. In addition, the M3 can only work with an external monitor. If you need more, you have to buy an even more expensive model with M3 Pro or Max, which also has a third USB-C port.

Accordingly, Stiftung Warentest comes to the conclusion that it might be worth buying a predecessor model with the M2 Pro chip for the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Or you should wait for the new and slimmer MacBook Air with M3 processor, which is expected in spring.

