A Neubrandenburg-based obstetrician, identifying as gay, explains their decision to step down.

In Neubrandenburg, the city governing body declines to permit the display of a rainbow flag. mere days afterwards, Mayor Silvio Witt announces his intention to step down from office the subsequent year. Yet, the decision of the local council isn't the only factor driving his departure.

Mayor Witt of Neubrandenburg has explained his impending departure from his civic duties following the city council's decision to forbid the display of a rainbow flag in front of the train station in the future. Despite this ban, he asserts that it is not the sole reason behind his resignation in May of the coming year. "However, it has played a part in setting off a chain of events," Witt told "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung." Witt further divulged to "Spiegel" that he desires to live in a city where the rainbow flag can be displayed.

Last week, the city council voted against the display of a rainbow flag in front of the train station. This proposition stemmed from Tim Großmüller, who had previously been under investigation for alleged threats and incitement, according to "Nordkurier." Previously, the rainbow flag had been stolen and replaced with swastika flags.

In local politics, the discourse has grown more contentious and cooperation less cohesive, Witt noted with regard to his resignation. "When I took office almost a decade ago, I believed that everyone would be treated fairly as a matter of course. Instead, I had to endure insinuations, insults, and accusations against me." Witt relayed to "FAZ."

Mayor confronts derogatory remarks and insinuations

His resilience is no longer adequate for the task, stated the independent politician who calls himself "a man of the middle." "The right-wingers have perpetuated the narrative that I have a homosexual agenda, that I am the 'rainbow mayor.' I was accused of being harassed by employees, which the city council never addressed." Witt continued. "There were also frequent insults. I was referred to as 'the girl,' 'the little one,' 'the man' – and all of this in the city council, the highest administrative body of the city."

Witt specifically mentions the AfD. "They challenge our state. They challenge my lifestyle, which is protected by Article 1 of the Basic Law, the inviolability of human dignity. They wish to dictate that I may not present myself publicly as I am." The 46-year-old expressed.

According to Witt, the decision against the display of the rainbow flag could have been avoided if all moderate forces had united. "Symbolic politics is being played out at the expense of minorities," Witt told "Spiegel." For him, there is a risk that Neubrandenburg will be labeled a "brown" or "blue" city of the AfD.

However, Witt also receives support in the region. Today, Thursday, the association QueerNB is protesting in Neubrandenburg under the banner "Neubrandenburg for queer visibility." The organization also encourages individuals to hang rainbow flags from their windows, balconies, and flagpoles to create a cityscape that reflects diversity and acceptance.

