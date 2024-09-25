A Navy replenishment vessel incurs harm during its deployment in the Middle East, as reported by an authority.

The USNS Big Horn encountered issues following its role in supplying fuel and supplies to Navy vessels, such as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and numerous guided-missile destroyers, in their operational region. A Navy representative refused to disclose the exact location or nature of the incident's impact on the replenishment vessel.

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group has been actively patrolling the waters near the Gulf of Oman, aiming to send a firm message to Iran.

"It's premature to jump to conclusions regarding the incident's details or cause," remarked the representative. Fortunately, every crew member aboard the ship has reported safe and sound, and the US 5th Fleet, which governs Navy operations in the Middle East, is scrutinizing the situation. The rep added.

Replenishment ships like the USNS Big Horn supply fuel to Navy vessels during deployments. The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that doesn't require refueling. However, other ships in the strike group and the planes on board the Lincoln necessitate fossil fuels for extended overseas deployments.

The incident has potentially wider implications in the ongoing political tensions in the region. Despite the challenges, the US Navy continues to maintain a strong presence in the Gulf of Oman.

