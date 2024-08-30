- A medication for Princess Martha Louise

Once upon a time, there was a character named Waldi in the film "Spaceballs" by Mel Brooks: Waldi was a mix - half human, half canine. In the same vein, Durek Verrett is a Meptil: He boasts being half human, half reptile. Although his tale isn't as humorous as Waldi's, it's known that the Norwegian monarchy will have an animalistic extension come this Saturday. Princess Martha Louise, the eldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja, is tying the knot with her pal Durek Verrett - a self-stated guru and healer, infamously referred to as the "Boulevard's Shameless Shaman" for his beliefs that cancer is self-inflicted and can be cured by a medallion sold on his website for $220.

The wedding may not be a fairytale for the royal family, as they are navigating their own "Year from Hell" in 2024, much like Queen Elizabeth II did in 1992. There's an ongoing uproar about Martha Louise's partner, with the public questioning, "Who's the next enigma at the palace?" Recently, Marius Borg Hoiby, who is distant from the royal family, admitted to grappling with a substance abuse issue and becoming physically abusive towards his girlfriend when under the influence. He's the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who was once a commoner and single mother to Marius before marrying Crown Prince Haakon. Their marriage is considered harmonious and Mette-Marit is adored by the Norwegians.

Now, the public sympathizes with her as a mother grappling with adversity, as they did with Martha Louise in 2019 when her former husband, Ari Behn, tragically took his own life. Though separated, they shared three daughters, whom Martha Louise grieved for. Behn's suicide was "the hardest thing I've ever faced," she said subsequently. At that time, she was with Verrett, "Durek was the only one who could cope," said the princess.

However, Norwegians are skeptical about Martha Louise's choice. The popularity of the royals has been dwindling lately. As per Norwegian royal household expert Trond Nøren Isaksen, "If the media focuses on controversies and scandals, it's hard for the public to see what the royal family is up to. And in recent years, support for the monarchy has declined."

Given these circumstances, her father has reassigned her duties. Although Martha Louise retains her princess title, she no longer partakes in royal affairs, similar to Prince Harry. King Harald decided after her engagement to Verrett that she would no longer represent the royal family in any capacity.

Martha Louise has always been a little unconventional. As a child, she'd chat with flowers and trees. Now, she communicates with angels. And to her half-reptilian partner, Durek Verrett. Neither she nor her mystic companion will be conversing with NRK, the Norwegian public broadcaster that usually broadcasts royal weddings. Instead, they've sold their wedding to Netflix, which will likely air it, appealing to both humans and reptilian-inclined viewers.

