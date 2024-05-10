A man was arrested for attempting to break into Drake's house in Toronto the day after a shooting occurred there.

At approximately 2 pm, authorities were summoned to Drake's abode as someone attempted to break in, according to Ashley Visser, a Toronto Police Department public relations professional.

A CNN representative has reached out to Drake's representative for comment.

Based on Visser's statement, the individual was apprehended under Ontario's Mental Health Act and transported for medical assistance.

The Mental Health Act empowers police to take somebody into custody if they have a reasonable belief of a mental disorder and disorderly behavior, thus avoiding an arrest.

Authorities claim there is no correlation between this episode and the previous day's incident. Regarding the house's occupants at the time of Wednesday's event, no details are available immediately.

This is the second time Drake's home has been the scene of an event in the last two days.

On Tuesday, Inspector Paul Krawczyk, a Toronto Police officer, held a press conference where he announced that one of Drake's security officers, stationed at the gate of the residence, was critically wounded in a shooting and admitted to hospital.

During the conference, Krawczyk stated that the motive behind the shooting was unclear. When journalists questioned him about the connection to the recent feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, another renowned rapper, he couldn't provide any insight.

Notably, Drake is a multiple Grammy award winner and one of the best-selling artists globally. He is known for his top-charting songs including "Nice For What", "God's Plan", and "One Dance".

The feud between Lamar and Drake has escalated in the past few days, with each releasing songs containing personal and professional attacks against the other, generating much debate among their respective fan bases.

Kendrick Lamar, a Grammy-winning artist himself, has made a name for himself with songs like "Alright" and "HUMBLE.".

These two megastars have been locked in a public battle, with each artist taking digs at the other in their hit singles.

CNN's Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

Source: edition.cnn.com