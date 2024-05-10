A man from Colorado who murdered five individuals in 2020 receives multiple life imprisonments.

Adre Baroz, aged 29, confessed in February to being responsible for five first-degree murder cases as well as tampering with human corpses, and also faced accusations of assault and kidnapping, as stated in his sentencing document.

Baroz is said to have schemed the killings over a span of seven weeks, in which time he allegedly chopped up the victims and burned their remains in pits. He was taken into custody in November 2020 following the discovery of three victims' remains on two pieces of rural land in Lasauses, Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, reported the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Five individuals were linked to Baroz as victims of these crimes: Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, Selena Esquibel, Xavier "Zeven" Garcia, and Korina Arroyo, mentioned in the criminal complaint.

Jailed for life on May 3rd in addition to 140 more years, Adre Baroz is now facing the consequences of his actions.

We've made contact with Baroz's lawyer in an attempt to obtain their perspective on the case.

Among the other three individuals charged in connection to these deaths are Baroz's brother, who admitted his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, as indicated in the sentencing order. Additionally, Francisco Ramirez entered a guilty plea for three instances of tampering with human corpses and now faces 24 years behind bars, and CJ Dominguez admitted guilt in one instance of tampering with human corpses, resulting in a 12 year prison sentence.

