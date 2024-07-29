Skip to content
A man dies from severe injuries - cause unknown

A 58-year-old was seriously injured in Munchen, on a camping site near his RV. He later passed away. Many questions remain open.

Parking place in Munich - A man dies from severe injuries - cause unknown

A 58-year-old man was severely injured and found near his RV in Munich. He was later reported dead in a hospital according to the police. The exact cause of his severe injuries was initially unclear.

Due to the nature of his injuries, the police spokesperson suggested a possible accident scene with hit-and-run. The exact circumstances were taken up for investigation.

Witnesses found the man on a Sunday evening on a parking lot next to his vehicle. He was lying on the road with severe injuries. The witnesses provided first aid and called emergency services, who transported him to the hospital.

After the emergency services arrived, they discovered that the incident occurred in Upper Bavaria, specifically near Munich. The police proceeded to examine the site as a potential hit-and-run accident due to the man's injuries. Despite initial efforts, the perpetrator was not found by the Bavarian authorities.

