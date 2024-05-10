A man convicted of stabbing three homeless individuals in Manhattan is ordered to serve 25 years to life in prison.

In January, Trevon Murphy confessed to multiple counts of violence against homeless individuals. He admitted to slaying one person and attempting to harm two others who were resting outside in the metropolis.

Manhattan's District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, expressed his condolences in a statement released Wednesday, stating, "New Yorkers who grapple with the distressing situation of being homeless shouldn't also worry about their own safety."

The first incident occurred on July 5, 2022, when Murphy attacked a person sleeping on a bench in Hudson River Park around 3 a.m. The victim passed away shortly after being transported to Bellevue Hospital, according to the announcement.

On July 9, Murphy chose a victim in Midtown Manhattan, sitting next to a person asleep on a bench and then stabbing him with a large knife after monitoring him for 20 minutes.

The final attack unfolded at 3:30 a.m. on July 11, with Murphy stabbing a man in the basketball court located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Murphy confessed that he aimed for the lower abdomen of each victim, referring to the act as his "stabbing preference."

During the same period, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell expressed her concern that Murphy was wanted in Tennessee and should not have been wandering the streets at the time of the attacks.

Murphy was apprehended on July 13, 2022, carrying a knife in his trousers.

Authorities also noted in April 2022 that he had assaulted yet another homeless person at the Queens shelter where he was temporarily staying.

Regarding the case recently, Bragg said, "Although the sentence cannot restore an innocent life or alleviate the suffering of two New Yorkers, I hope it offers some solace and closure."

Mark Morales of CNN contributed to this report.

