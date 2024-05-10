A man accused of pointing a gun at a pastor's face during a church service has been charged with homicide in the death of his cousin.

Bernard Polite, 26 years old, is currently facing charges of murder due to the death of Derek Polite, 56 years old. Although they were relatives, the suspect frequently addressed Derek Polite as his “uncle,” according to Christopher Kearns, the superintendent of Allegheny County Police. The motive for the crime that happened in North Braddock is yet to be determined, Kearns revealed.

“There's no sign of trouble in the house. We found no evidence of any disagreement taking place there. It looks like Derek Polite was killed as he made his way up the stairs from the first to the second floor,” Kearns stated.

Police researchers showed that the weapon used to murder Derek Polite was also the firearm retrieved from the vicinity of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church. In this incident, Bernie Polite allegedly pointed a gun at the face of Pastor Glenn Germany and pulled the trigger.

However, the shot became stuck in the gun's chamber, and a deacon at the church was able to pin down Bernard Polite before he could discharge another round.

Reverend Glenn Germany told CNN he was stunned to have narrowly avoided getting shot in the head since that was the same gun used again, this time with deadly consequences.

“The gun seemed to operate when he shot his relative dead,” Germany stated.

“When he came down to the church, it was the same gun. And he pulled that (trigger),” the pastor added. The pastor also stated, “I thank God that the gun jammed. The police officer showed us because he removed the bullet from the chamber. You can view the dents on the bullet from it being stuck.”

Following the successful disarmament of the attacker by the church deacon, Germany held Bernard Polite to the ground and forgave him before the police intervention and his arrest in the early hours of Sunday afternoon.

Bernard Polite is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering someone else relating to the church event, according to court records.

Learning of the church event, the rest of the family members went to the Polite cousins' residence to check on Derek Polite, only to find him dead within. Kearns, the police chief, explained how the combination of ballistics proof and witness testimonies helped connect Bernard Polite to both crime locations.

“The witness present on the porch of the residence just before 10 a.m. aided one side of the case. We had another witness who heard what they deemed a gunshot around 10 a.m.,” Kearns said.

Bernard Polite remains in the custody of the Allegheny County Jail, and there’s no information about his legal representation. A hearing is scheduled for next Monday.

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this story.

Source: edition.cnn.com