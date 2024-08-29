A majority of the surveyed individuals express a desire for relocation to Syria and Afghanistan.

Following the IS-inspired assault in Solingen that claimed three lives, politics is considering measures related to immigration. A significant majority, as per an RTL/ntv survey, advocates for a stricter stance, yet this does not extend to an outright ban on accepting Syrians and Afghans.

After the Islamist-driven attack at Solingen's city festival, CDU leader Friedrich Merz spoke out. He urged the federal government to act, met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and even suggested declaring a "state of emergency." According to Merz, Germany would consequently not have to accept any refugees temporarily. The AfD, however, deemed the response too little, too late, while the SPD and Greens criticized the proposal as unrealistic campaign noise.

The RTL/ntv survey questioned individuals about their views on these discussed measures. The findings were consistent in certain areas. A staggering 87% believed it was appropriate and necessary to deport criminal Syrians and Afghans to their native lands. Both countries are currently in conflict zones, rendering deportation challenging due to ongoing violence and human rights violations. The unfavorable political climate in these regions makes deportation complicated, with threats from the Taliban in Afghanistan and the Assad regime in Syria.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had already proposed reexamining such deportations after the Mannheim knife attack, in which a police officer lost his life. The review is still ongoing. A challenge for the federal government is that Syria's dictator, Bashar al-Assad, refuses to accept these individuals, even at the price of diplomatic recognition and lifted sanctions. This is a hefty price to pay considering the numerous human rights violations in Syria's civil war. In Kabul, the German government would need to negotiate with the Taliban's Interior Minister, Siradjauddin Hakkani, responsible for numerous attacks.

Politicians inside the SPD and Greens' ranks also face pressure. 83% of SPD supporters and 66% of Green supporters support deportations to these two countries of origin. 93% of supporters of the FDP and BSW, along with 89% of CDU/CSU supporters and 100% of AfD supporters, voice their support.

Majority endorses stricter deportation policies

There is also widespread support for the proposal to stop paying social benefits to deportable foreigners. 73% agree, with 77% in favor in eastern Germany. However, the legality of a complete refusal of existence security is uncertain, given Germany's Basic Law. The highest agreement is among supporters of the FDP and AfD, at 95% and 97%.

The IS attacker in Solingen was meant to be sent back to Bulgaria. Bulgaria would have been responsible for the man under the Dublin rules, as he had first entered the EU in Bulgaria. However, he managed to evade repatriation. Deportations become challenging due to the hostility of foreign countries or unclear origins, making it impossible for authorities and federal police to enforce them effectively.

71% of respondents agree with the idea of not informing those subject to deportation about their impending removal. The problem arises when they lose the opportunity to challenge their deportation in court. Courts have frequently overturned planned deportations due to legal loopholes. A controversial proposal is to detain those deportable until their departure. Despite the legal challenges, 69% believe this to be appropriate and necessary.

Split opinion on knife ban and intake stop

After the Solingen attack, the federal government dismissed the claim that it had been inactive in Mannheim. Faeser intends to expand areas where carrying knives is prohibited. Opposition parties criticized this as merely cosmetic. While it remains unclear whether the Solingen attacker would have been stopped by the knife ban, supporters argue that it provides the police with the legal authority to conduct random checks. 68% believe in implementing stricter knife control measures, such as a near-total knife ban.

However, opinions differ for two other measures under discussion. A majority of 53% support the reinstatement of permanent border controls at Germany's external borders, according to the survey. Conversely, only 45% support the idea of not accepting any more people from Syria and Afghanistan. Despite the divided opinions, permanent border controls enjoy strong support in eastern Germany, with 59% in favor, and a general ban on Syrians and Afghans receiving asylum seeing 56% support in the east.

The intake stop is highly divisive, with 99% of AfD supporters, 60% of CDU/CSU supporters, and 67% of BSW supporters in favor. The Green party sees only 9% support, while SPD supporters are divided on the matter. Generally, support for all measures remains high among Union voters, with Friedrich Merz receiving support within his own camp.

