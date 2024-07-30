Skip to content
"A little bit" - Nena also speaks French

Nena performs in the neighboring country, there is also a French version of 'Only Dreamed'. She received help from her own family while learning the language in school.

Singer Nena admitted that she was fond of the French language during her school days, but her grades weren't exceptional. "My father spontaneously decided to give me daily French lessons for an hour every day during the summer holidays," the 64-year-old told the East French newspaper "Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace". If asked today if she speaks French well, she would answer: "A little bit."

The pop singer made these remarks in the newspaper before a concert in Colmar, Alsace, on Wednesday. According to concert promoter Wizard Promotions, a 40-year-old French version of the hit "Nur geträumt" titled "Amour Candide" was found in the archives and was released last month. As the agency reported, a Nena concert in Paris is planned for November 2nd.

When asked about the global hit "99 Luftballons" from 1983, Nena said: "During my travels around the world, I've always met people who told me that this song inspired them to learn German." She added that audiences in all countries sang along to her songs in German, even during tours in Japan. The hit song was produced by the band Nena.

Nena often includes French melodies in her music, drawing inspiration from her fondness for the language. After discovering a 40-year-old French version of her hit "Nur geträumt" titled "Amour Candide" in the archives, she is set to perform in Paris.

