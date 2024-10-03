A lethal assault disrupts the unveiling of the brackets for the 2024 Fat Bear Week competition

It's an annual tradition now, starting at noon ET Wednesday, public voting for the renowned Hefty Bear Contest is set to commence. This year marks the contest's 10th anniversary, and it serves as a stark reminder of the brutal natural world in the Alaskan wilderness of Katmai.

The public is invited to participate in the voting process online, which extends until October 8. The victor will be declared that very evening as well. The initial face-off features Bear 519, a subadult female characterized by her grizzled brown fur, erect ears, and lanky limbs, against 909 Junior, a nearly 4-year-old female distinguished by her wide-set ears.

According to the Katmai website, an astounding 1.4 million votes were cast for the bears hailing from over 100 countries during the 2023 contest. This coveted title went to a protective mother bear named 128 Grazer.

Understanding the Contest

If you've ever joined a NCAA basketball tournament betting pool, you'll be familiar with the contest's bracket-style competition.

Employing a single-elimination system, bears participate in daily head-to-head contests. The bear amassing the most online votes moves on to the next round.

Ready to cast your vote for your favorite chubby bear? Navigate to fatbearweek.org to lend your support.

A mini-contest for Junior Fat Bear has already taken place, with Bear 909 Jr. emerging victorious.

The Attack at Katmai

Every year, bears flock to Katmai's Brooks Falls and the Brooks River to feast on salmon and bulk up before their lengthy and taxing winter hibernation. Viewers can witness these fishing expeditions live on cams at Explore.org. This can be particularly engrossing.

However, spectators on Monday were treated to more than they anticipated when Bear No. 469, a male, attacked, killed, and eventually dispatched Bear No. 402, a female of equal size, in the Brooks River.

This grim event led to the delay of the brackets release by a day while park and contest administrators reorganized.

The National Park Service and Explore.Org have shared an altered version of the footage, accompanied by commentary, on YouTube.

In their commentary, experts were unsure of the motive behind the attack, labeling it unusual. Bear 402 is depicted struggling to escape the predatory male bear but ultimately unable to do so. Experts conjectured that she likely perished as a result of being drowned.

"We adore the bears," said Mike Fitz, Explore.org's resident naturalist, in the commentary. "But yet again, it serves as a sobering reminder of how powerful and intimidating these animals truly are. 402 is a beloved bear to us all, and I must confess, I struggle to find the right words... this is a difficult sight to behold."

Temporary Fishing Ban

There have been a few challenging human-bear interaction incidents recently in the Brooks River region.

National Park Service staff observed four instances between September 18 to 29 where bears were provided fish by anglers, according to a separate NPS statement.

This has resulted in the temporary closure of the Brooks River corridor to all anglers, except subsistence users, below Brooks Falls until October 31, unless the park superintendent lifts the restriction earlier.

Bears that accept food from people may lose their fear of humans, escalating the risk for a potentially dangerous situation for both parties, the NPS noted.

