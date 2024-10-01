A Leipzig authorities apprehended a female individual of Chinese heritage on allegations of spying activity.

The spy scandal surrounding AfD politician Maximilian Krah is expanding. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has apprehended a Chinese woman in Leipzig, who's suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. The woman is alleged to have shared confidential info with a former employee of Krah, who was detained in April for espionage charges.

As reported by the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe, this Chinese woman, identified as Yaqi X., was associated with a logistics company that operates at Leipzig/Halle Airport among other facilities. From mid-August 2023 to mid-February 2024, she's suspected of leaking sensitive data. According to a press release, she provided details about cargo, flights, and passengers to a person named Jian G., who had previously worked for Krah.

In more detail, this information included details about the transportation of weapons and individuals tied to a prominent German arms company, according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office has forwarded the case to The Commission for further investigation due to the international nature of the espionage. The Commission will conduct a thorough examination of the involvement of Chinese intelligence in the alleged leaking of sensitive information.

