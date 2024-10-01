Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission

A Leipzig authorities apprehended a female individual of Chinese heritage on allegations of spying activity.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
A female employee from China was based at Leipzig Airport.
A female employee from China was based at Leipzig Airport.

A Leipzig authorities apprehended a female individual of Chinese heritage on allegations of spying activity.

The spy scandal surrounding AfD politician Maximilian Krah is expanding. The Federal Prosecutor's Office has apprehended a Chinese woman in Leipzig, who's suspected of working for Chinese intelligence. The woman is alleged to have shared confidential info with a former employee of Krah, who was detained in April for espionage charges.

As reported by the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe, this Chinese woman, identified as Yaqi X., was associated with a logistics company that operates at Leipzig/Halle Airport among other facilities. From mid-August 2023 to mid-February 2024, she's suspected of leaking sensitive data. According to a press release, she provided details about cargo, flights, and passengers to a person named Jian G., who had previously worked for Krah.

In more detail, this information included details about the transportation of weapons and individuals tied to a prominent German arms company, according to the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office has forwarded the case to The Commission for further investigation due to the international nature of the espionage. The Commission will conduct a thorough examination of the involvement of Chinese intelligence in the alleged leaking of sensitive information.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Some individuals challenge the proposal to enact a prohibition on the Alternative für Deutschland...
Politics

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint.

I perceive a viable opportunity from a legal standpoint. Could the AfD actually be outlawed? A smaller yet significant group of parliamentarians are pushing for an party dissolution procedure against the AfD. The German Parliament might soon examine this petition, aiming to pursue this matter at the Federal Constitutional Court.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public