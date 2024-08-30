Departing from Leipzig-Halle Airport - A lawbreaker hailing from Rhineland-Palatinate is on board an evacuation aircraft.

On the inaugural deportation flight to Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover was an Afghan felon from Rhineland-Palatinate."Individuals with a legitimate claim to protection will find aid in Rhineland-Palatinate, but those who commit severe transgressions don't belong in our society," clarified Integration Minister Katharina Binz (Greens) in Mainz.

The federal government honored its commitment to expedite the deportation of criminal offenders to Afghanistan. Rhineland-Palatinate backs the removal of serious offenders to Afghanistan, thereby enhancing security, highlighted the Integration Minister. State President Alexander Schweitzer (SPD) stated: "The fact that, for the first time since the Taliban takeover, refugees from Afghanistan who are convicted felons and lack the right to stay in Germany are being deported, demonstrates that we don't merely make promises but follow through."

Convicted Sex Offender

The Afghan national expelled from Rhineland-Palatinate is a male sex offender, according to the disclosed details. He was handed a multi-year prison sentence and had previously been removed by the immigration authority.

This morning, marking three years since the Taliban takeover, a deportation flight departed from Germany to Afghanistan for the first time. As per Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), there were 28 criminals aboard the aircraft.

The Refugee Council Rhineland-Palatinate voiced criticism. The deportation to Afghanistan infringes upon the fundamental and international legal prohibition of subjecting individuals to inhumane treatment through state action, even for felons. The Refugee Council, Medinetz Mainz, and the Initiative Committee for Migration Policy in Mainz's joint statement noted their dismay at Rhineland-Palatinate's involvement in this deportation.

The airport failed to provide any information on the traffic related to the deportation flight. Despite this, the federal government and Rhineland-Palatinate continued with their plans to deport convicted individuals, such as the Afghan sex offender.

