Departing from Leipzig-Halle Airport - A lawbreaker from Rhineland-Palatinate boarding a removal plane

In the initial deportation flight to Afghanistan following the Taliban's rise to power, an Afghan offender from Rhineland-Palatinate was among the passengers. As stated by Integration Minister Katharina Binz (Greens) in Mainz, "Individuals who have a right to asylum will find support in Rhineland-Palatinate, but those who engage in severe misconduct have no place in our community."

The federal government has promptly carried out its pledge to facilitate the deportation of criminals to Afghanistan. Rhineland-Palatinate backs the expulsion of serious offenders to Afghanistan, thereby enhancing safety, Binz underscored.

Condemned Sexual Predator

The Afghan national expelled from Rhineland-Palatinate is identified as a male sexual predator, as per reports. He had been given a lengthy prison term and had already been legally expelled by the immigration office.

For the first instance since the Taliban seized power three years ago, a deportation flight from Germany to Afghanistan took flight this morning. According to Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, 28 offenders were aboard the aircraft.

The deportation flight this morning marked the first exit flight from Germany to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power three years ago. Among the 28 offenders on the plane was the condemned sexual predator who was previously expelled from Rhineland-Palatinate.

Read also: