- A large drifting crane retrieves debris from the North Sea, originating from the Verity.

Following a shipping disaster in the North Sea near Helgoland a year ago, the salvage operation of the stricken vessel "Verity" has reached its conclusion. As reported by the Water and Shipping Administration (WSA) in Bonn, the submerged bow of the coastal motor ship was successfully retrieved from the water on Wednesday using a floating crane. The tragedy resulted in the loss of five sailor lives back in October.

The bow, measuring approximately 50 meters long and weighing approximately 580 tonnes, was lifted from the water operation began on Tuesday. The salvage of the rear section of the ship had been accomplished in August, during which time a deceased sailor was also recovered. Multiple tugboats, two barges, and two more ships contributed to the overall salvage operation.

The retrieved wreckage will now be transported to the Netherlands and disposed of in an eco-friendly manner, as per WSA announcements. The area is still being cleaned up after the accident, with debris like hatch covers being removed from the seabed. Upon completion of the investigation, the area will be reopened for shipping.

"Top-notch" salvage operation of the "Verity"

Eric Oehlmann, the head of the General Directorate of Waterways and Shipping in Bonn, commended the "outstanding" salvage operation and the "top-notch" work of everyone involved. "It's great that two sailors were rescued," Oehlmann added, expressing his sympathies to the families of the deceased and missing.

Two ships, the 91-meter-long "Verity" and the 190-meter-long bulk cargo ship "Polesie", collided in the German Bight in October. While the "Polesie" remained afloat with 22 individuals aboard, the "Verity" sank with its seven crew members. One crew member was found dead shortly after the collision, and two sailors were rescued from the wreckage. The search for the remaining four missing crew members was halted after 24 hours.

Analysis of the accident continues

The investigation into the accident was still ongoing. Since the "Verity" was sailing under the British flag, British authorities are responsible for determining the cause of the collision, as per WSA statements. There is a strong level of cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Maritime Casualty Investigation. A conclusive report had yet to be released.

The bow of the salvaged "Verity" was of circular cross-section, ensuring a smooth operation for the floating crane during the retrieval process. After being transported to the Netherlands, the other parts of the ship, also of various shapes and sizes, will be disposed of following eco-friendly guidelines.

