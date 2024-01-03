Skip to content
A kilo of drugs in the trunk: Two suspects in custody

Police officers have found a kilogram of the drug crystal meth in the car of a 22-year-old woman on the Autobahn 70 in Lower Franconia. The young woman and her 20-year-old passenger were subsequently remanded in custody, as the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. They are being investigated on suspicion of illicit trafficking in narcotics in not insignificant quantities.

A hand holds handcuffs in front of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Police officers have found a kilogram of the drug crystal meth in the car of a 22-year-old woman on the Autobahn 70 in Lower Franconia. The young woman and her 20-year-old passenger were subsequently remanded in custody, as the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. They are being investigated on suspicion of illicit trafficking in narcotics in not insignificant quantities.

The two were reportedly caught during a check on the A70 near Schweinfurt on Friday. The police confiscated the car and the drugs. Both are now in prison.

