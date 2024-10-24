A Kentucky political figure passes away following a fall into an empty swimming pool while operating a lawn mower.

A fellow Republican from Harlan, named Turner, was renowned for his down-to-earth charm that endearingly won over both his constituents and colleagues. Sadly, Turner passed away on Tuesday night, following a tough struggle with injuries sustained in an accident, as announced by Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Stivers, Turner spent his entire life lifting others – be it through his service in the U.S. Army, his stint as a State House of Representatives and State Senate member, or in his private law practice. His unwavering dedication towards the people of eastern Kentucky – whom he affectionately referred to as "his people" – was the driving force behind every action of his.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reminisced about their shared encounter while visiting eastern Kentucky to assess the damage caused by flooding.

"Johnnie was present, boots buried in mud, his personal equipment in tow, eager to assist residents in Letcher County," McConnell said in a statement on Wednesday. "He embodied the essence of a genuine, mountain-loving man who cherished his people."

Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer described Turner's death as heartbreaking.

"He was simply a phenomenal persona hailing from the mountains, characterized by kindness, generosity, and an open mind in supporting initiatives that benefited the entire state, while concurrently being a staunch advocate for his district," Thayer said in an interview on Wednesday.

Turner championed pro-coal legislation and initiatives aimed at uplifting his Appalachian district, spanning various eastern Kentucky counties. The coal industry, previously a major economic backbone for the region, experienced significant employment declines in the last decade due to cheaper natural gas prices and stricter environmental regulations resulting in electric providers switching away from buying coal.

However, Turner extended his support beyond his district to initiatives benefiting the rest of the Bluegrass State. As evidence, Thayer pointed towards Turner's backing of a significant racing bill a few years ago. This legislation granted legal status to wagering on slot-machine-styled historical racing machines, a substantial revenue source for racetracks. It was a contentious vote for Turner, given his socially conservative constituency.

"He told me that he observed the decline of the coal industry in eastern Kentucky and did not wish to witness a similar fate for another industry – in this case, the horse industry," Thayer shared. "I owe him a tremendous amount of gratitude for his courage in that decision."

Turner served in the Kentucky House from 1999 to 2002. House Speaker David Osborne expressed his sadness at Turner's demise, while acknowledging that his impact would live on through the lives he influenced.

"We are pained by his loss, but are comforted in the knowledge that his legacy will carry on in those he assisted," Osborne said.

Turner secured victory as a state Senate candidate in 2020, defeating a Democratic incumbent with the same last name. Turner emerged victorious in the Republican primary this year, defeating two challengers.

Given the proximity of his death to the election, Turner will still appear on the general election ballot, the secretary of state's office reported. His only challenger, an independent contestant, recently withdrew from the race. Write-in candidates have until Friday to file their candidacy, but otherwise, a special election might be necessary to fill the vacancy, according to the secretary of state's office.

The Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature will convene its 2025 session in January. In the meantime, legislators are currently participating in interim committees to analyze various issues and prepare for the upcoming 30-day session in 2025.

Turner often spoke about his passion for serving during his political career, often referring to his constituents as "my people."

