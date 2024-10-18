Skip to content
A judicial decree in Bangladesh calls for the apprehension of the previously held prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile.

The Bangladeshi International Crimes Tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for previous Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is presently in India, due to her alleged participation in mass slayings during the disturbances that broke out recently.

2 min read
In Brussels, Belgium, on October 25, 2023, Sheikh Hasina, the previous Prime Minister of Bangladesh, delivers remarks at the EU Global Gateway Forum 2023.

The demonstrations, initially initiated by students opposing bureaucratic job reservations, escalated into some of the most lethal riots since the nation's independence in 1971, resulting in over 700 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The turmoil prompted Hasina to leave for India on August 5, and a transitional administration headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was established.

The tribunal's sessions, overseen by Judge Golam Mortuza Majumdar, witnessed petitions for the detention of 50 individuals, including Hasina.

"We urged the court to apprehend the accused, who hold significant influence, as it would be improbable to conduct an investigation otherwise," chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam explained to journalists.

"In the spirit of a comprehensive investigation, we submitted an application for an arrest warrant. The court granted our appeal and mandated the apprehension of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Furthermore, the court ordered her presence in court by November 18."

To this day, more than 60 charges have been presented against Hasina and top leaders of her Awami League party, accusing them of forced disappearances, homicides, and mass slaughters.

Leaders from the Awami League were not immediately reachable for comment, as several senior members were either in detention or had gone into hiding.

Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, shared with Reuters in August that Hasina was prepared to confront trial in Bangladesh, stating: "My mother has committed no wrongdoing."

Bangladesh's acting foreign minister, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, stated on Thursday that every effort would be made to retrieve Hasina from India within the one-month timeframe assigned by the court.

“The tribunal specified a one-month timeline. We will undoubtedly strive to bring her back during this interim period, and we will do whatever is necessary for us,” he told journalists.

The unrest in Bangladesh drew global attention, with several international organizations expressing concern about the situation.

Despite these challenges, Bangladesh remains a significant player in the world economy, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, with its strong emphasis on export-oriented industries.

