A journalist with ties to the Russian government aims to unveil information about Zelensky.

Pro-right wing personalities associated with Trump espouse a video series that spins conspiracy theories around Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The individual behind the project is said to be funded by Russian state media to the tune of millions.

This was a goldmine of propaganda for the Kremlin at just the right moment: American freelance journalist, known for propagating conspiracy theories, Ben Swann, published a 12-part video series that alleged to expose hidden truths concerning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. These videos, marketed as documentaries, were filled with insinuations, attacks on Zelensky's character, and comments from guests sympathetic to Russia.

The series, titled "Exposing Zelensky," surfaced in April, during the US Congress' debate on escalating military aid to Ukraine. It quickly gained traction on conservative social media, with influential figures promoting it to their vast followings. Among them was Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest son. "Wondering about the billions in aid and weapons sent to Ukraine by Congress?" Trump Jr. wrote on platforms X, Truth Social, and Threads. "You need to watch the first episode of this explosive 12-part series."

Similarly, other conservative influencers became alarmed in September when they learnt they might have been secretly funded by the Kremlin. Swann, however, might not feel the same: He has spent numerous years producing content for the Russian state media empire, earning millions in the process.

Interference in US Presidential Elections

The revelations about Swann's ties with Russia come at a time when US authorities are growing increasingly concerned about Russian disinformation campaigns. Alongside attempting to destabilize Ukraine, Moscow is also working to disrupt the US presidential election and sow discord within the US and other Western nations, according to officials. Authorities are especially cautious about Russian efforts to enlist unwitting Americans in spreading Russian propaganda and swiftly generating fake content using artificial intelligence.

Russian disinformation efforts appear to support Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has been critical of Ukraine and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump and his supporters vehemently deny allegations of Russian involvement.

Swann registered one of his companies, Rebel Media Productions, in the US to produce content for Russian state media over two years ago. However, he emphasized that his second company, Truth in Media, producing independent journalistic formats like "Exposing Zelensky" for US audiences, is discernible from Rebel Media. Swann spoke with AP, stating, "The only connection is that I own both companies." AP, however, found parallels between the two entities. Some of the guests in "Exposing Zelensky" also featured in shows Swann produced for the Russian international broadcaster RT. Moreover, the themes were similar. The series portrayed Zelensky as a potential autocrat drawing the West into a war Russia is destined to win, the narrative being propagated by Russian state media.

Swann, aged 46, had worked as a TV journalist for years until he was terminated by a station in Atlanta in 2018. The reason for his dismissal was promoting the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, which alleged a child pornography ring involving US Democrats. Since then, Swann has gained significant popularity on social media, boasting about asking uncomfortable questions on sensitive topics, such as belief in Israeli involvement in the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Swann asserts he was a correspondent for RT America until the channel ceased operations after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. RT then requested him to produce shows for broadcast outside the US, he claimed. According to AP investigations, Rebel Media Productions received over $6 million (5.5 million euros) from RT within two years. RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is a significant component of Russia's extensive propaganda machinery and a primary target of US efforts to curb Moscow's covert influence. The US Department of Justice asserts that RT has ties to Russian intelligence agencies. Following recent sanctions, Swann declared that his company ended ties with RT in September. The Department of Justice opted not to comment.**

Swann's US-based company, Truth in Media, does not generate profits, he claims. It's funded by wealthy individuals in the US, whose identities he doesn't disclose. He only mentioned that most of them control large companies, some of which are publicly traded. He insists that the substantial sums he received from Russian state media did not affect his work on "Exposing Zelensky."

