An unexpected twist is unfolding in both the ZDF crime series "In Truth" and the personal life of detective Judith Mohn. Their ongoing murder investigation initially puts Mohn and her partner Freddy Breyer (Christina Hecke and Robin Sondermann) up against the grisly demise of a young woman, whose body is discovered in the Saar river.

The ZDF will air the eighth episode of this crime series from Saarlouis on August 31st at 8:15 PM, titled "Law vs Justice". This episode is helmed by director Kirsten Laser and scripted by Mathias Schnelting.

No sign of quirkiness

Mohn and Breyer delve into the mystery of the river corpse, and the primary suspect appears to be the victim's former girlfriend, Roxy (Martina Schoene-Radunski). However, Mohn and Breyer find her genuinely distraught when they question her about her ex-partner's demise.

Another possible suspect emerges in the form of the victim's boss. A forensic examination unveils traces of an illicit substance within the victim's system, which happens to be the boss's usual intake as well. He is accused of harassing his employee.

The investigation takes an unexpected turn when similarities to an unsolved case in France surface. The duo suspects that the original investigation back then was less than thorough. Judith Mohn conducts her own 'unofficial' investigation, much to her superiors' chagrin.

At the time, the main suspect was Serge Roubaix (Jean-Luc Bubert), who was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Roubaix's wife reacts unfavorably to Mohn's visit. Mohn attempts to contact the lawyer who defended Roubaix at the time, Alain Montand (Pierre Kiwitt), but he refuses to discuss the case. Is he hiding something? Mohn persists with her investigation.

Freddy Breyer can't help but notice the growing attraction between Mohn and Montand. Although Mohn claims to have turned down Montand's dinner invitation, the audience can sense a brewing romance. "Pierre embodies that classic French charm that we all adore," stated leading actress Christina Hecke in an interview with the German Press Agency. "And that appeal extends to Judith as well. But I won't say any more."

In the context of the ongoing investigation, the victim's body was discovered in the Saar river, which borders the German state of Saarland.

