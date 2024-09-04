A hiker from the United Kingdom perishes in Mallorca.

A fierce storm on Mallorca resulted in the demise of a British hiker. The authorities, Guardia Civil, announced the recovery of the deceased in the vicinity of Torrent de Pareis gorge's northern area on the Spanish island. The preliminary identification of the victim pointed towards a 32-year-old male. The day prior, he along with a female hiker, also British, were swept away by the torrential floodwaters. The whereabouts of the lady are still unknown, and search operations are ongoing.

The duo was among the twelve adventurers, consisting of a German, a Frenchman, more Britons, and locals. Ten individuals, both male and female, were miraculously saved from the rising waters just before dusk on Tuesday. They were assisted by a helicopter and a rope, having been stranded for hours in the chilly, soaked weather.

The breathtaking Torrent de Pareis, spanning over three kilometers with a vertical drop of 180 meters, is nestled in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, a well-known hiking destination on Mallorca that boasts the island's highest peak, Puig Major (1445 meters). The canyon walls tower as high as 200 meters in certain spots. The trek through this gorge is considered one of the island's most thrilling tours, but it also comes with its share of difficulties. Experts caution against underestimating the climb or descent over massive boulders.

