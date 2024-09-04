- A hiker from the UK perished during a storm on Mallorca.

A fierce storm claims a life of a British hiker in Mallorca. The corpse of a 26-year-old woman was discovered in the vicinity of Torrent de Pareis gorge, situated in the northern part of the Spanish island of Mallorca. The Guardia Civil police unit reported this unfortunate incident. The woman was part of a group of twelve adventurous hikers, comprising a German, a French individual, several Britons, and Spaniards. Ten hikers were successfully rescued alive before nightfall on Tuesday using a helicopter and ropes. They were stranded due to surging floodwaters and were chronically cold and drenched.

Torrent de Pareis: An awe-inspiring yet perilous trail

The 2.8-kilometer-long, Torrent de Pareis, with a vertical drop of 180 meters, nestles in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, a renowned hiking destination featuring the highest peak on Mallorca, Puig Major (1445 meters). The cliffs of the gorge soar up to a staggering 200 meters high in some places. The expedition through the torrent is celebrated as one of the most breathtaking hikes on the Balearic Islands but is also notoriously difficult. The treacherous ascent and descent over large boulders are often underestimated.

Weather disruptions and flash floods

The violent storm system, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms, resulted in delays up to two hours at Palma Airport on Tuesday. Several flash floods occurred, causing roads to close. Despite the brief yet intense rainfall, powerful gusts of wind accompanied the storm. Over 90 liters of rain per square meter poured down in a short period.

Orange warning for Wednesday

Amena, the weather service, forecasted even worse weather conditions on Wednesday, issuing an orange alert for all Balearic Islands (and substantial regions along the Spanish Mediterranean coast) until 6:00 PM. Torrential downpours, thunderstorms, and storm gusts with wind speeds over 120 kilometers per hour were predicted. However, on Wednesday morning, the sun shone brightly on Mallorca, and almost the whole Spanish Mediterranean region was free from flight delays. The orange warning was lifted by Thursday.

