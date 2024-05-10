A higher court has denied a request to halt Hunter Biden's ongoing gun trial.

The son of the president had requested the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals to scrap the charges by overturning past judgements by the trial judge. However, the panel of the appellate court denied Biden's appeal, offering Weiss, the special counsel who filed the charges, another triumph.

(This story continues to unfold and will be updated)

CNN's Holmes Lybrand helped with this report.

