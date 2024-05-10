Skip to content
A higher court has denied a request to halt Hunter Biden's ongoing gun trial.

A federal appeals court declined on Thursday to dismiss Hunter Biden's federal firearm charges, leading to a crucial criminal trial scheduled to commence in Delaware next month.

Hunter Biden is seen as he makes a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee meeting on January 10, 2024.

The son of the president had requested the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals to scrap the charges by overturning past judgements by the trial judge. However, the panel of the appellate court denied Biden's appeal, offering Weiss, the special counsel who filed the charges, another triumph.

(This story continues to unfold and will be updated)

