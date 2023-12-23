Soccer - A haven of peace and a diamond in the rough: Hertha keeper Ernst wants to improve

Tjark Ernst's career as a professional footballer was predetermined. "The first word I could say was Ba - for ball. I also used to crawl around the house with a ball as a baby. When my parents wanted to calm me down, they gave me a ball," said the Hertha BSC goalkeeper in an interview with the second-division club and made it clear: "Football has more or less determined my life from day one."

However, the 20-year-old would probably not have thought it possible that his rise with the Berliners would be so rapid. The goalkeeper only made his professional debut in May of this year. In the months that followed, Ernst became a regular keeper for the Old Lady. With an incredible calmness in penalty shoot-outs, the Stuttgart native led Hertha to victory over Hamburger SV a few weeks ago - and thus into the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup.

"I think I've always had this composure in me. It's part of my game," said Ernst, who also appears more mature than most of his peers off the pitch. "I want my teammates to know that they can rely on me."

Ernst: "Developing as a personality"

Coach Pal Dardai described his protégé as a diamond in the rough. "I'm very happy with him, but we know how it is: a young player also makes mistakes, which he then learns from," said the Hungarian.

Ernst is considered a meticulous worker and a professional footballer who wants to continuously improve. "I can still improve in the athletic area. I also want to become even calmer with the ball at my feet so that my teammates can involve me even more in the build-up play. And I want to develop as a person," the goalkeeper announced.

Ernst and Hertha will begin preparations for the second half of the season on January 3. A few days later, they will head to a training camp near Alicante. Under the Spanish sun, the seventh-placed team in the table will be fine-tuning for the season opener against Fortuna Düsseldorf on January 21.

Table 2nd Bundesliga Schedule 2nd Bundesliga Hertha Squad Hertha News Interview

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de