A group of Russian criminals tower during military training

To shorten their prison sentence, Russian prisoners can volunteer for military service against Ukraine. A group of inmates has now fled a military training ground in the Belgorod border region. Authorities are searching for the nine men with photos.

A group of prisoners who exchanged life in a penal colony for service in the Russian army has gone AWOL during training. The nine men disappeared from the training ground in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, Russian media reported.

The Telegram channel "Pepel" also published wanted photos. A reward is reportedly offered for information leading to their capture. The search for the escapees has so far been unsuccessful.

The nine men had chosen to serve in the Russian army in the Ukraine war to complete their sentences. This is common practice in Russia. The criminals receive a pardon from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as a reward for their voluntary military service. The wanted men were serving time for crimes including murder, robbery, and drug trafficking. Tens of thousands of convicts have already been killed on the Russian side since the start of the war on February 24, 2022.

Ukrainian forces are also using prisoners for frontline combat to make up for their heavy losses. However, serious offenders convicted of multiple murders, sexual assaults, or attacks on national security cannot volunteer. More than 3,000 inmates have reportedly been released on parole and assigned to military units. According to estimates by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice, around 27,000 prisoners could be eligible for the mobilization program and receive amnesty.

