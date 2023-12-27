New Year's Eve - A great place to celebrate

If you want to see new landscapes and people on New Year's Eve, you should head off into the distance. Here, people with wanderlust will find the best tips for an adventure outside their own four walls - from Portugal to Scotland, these are the best places to celebrate:

Madeira

With pleasant temperatures all year round, the Portuguese island of Madeira offers the best conditions for a great vacation. In addition to outdoor sports fans, Madeira also attracts New Year's Eve tourists every year. On the evening of December 31, one of the most spectacular firework displays in Europe takes place in the bay of the capital Funchal. On New Year's Day, holidaymakers can then take a long walk on the beach, for example.

Lisbon and Porto

It doesn't necessarily have to be New York, London or Sydney: Those who prefer city trips can also have a good time in Portugal over the turn of the year. The capital Lisbon offers pleasant temperatures as well as many sights and party locations. The bars and nightclubs are the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Or how about Porto? The countdown to the new year is counted down together in front of the town hall. Afterwards, the party continues at concerts, in restaurants or bars.

Prague

The Czech capital Prague is considered one of the most romantic cities in Europe. It offers the perfect atmosphere for couples to slide into the new year together. From a festive evening to a pub crawl, river cruise, open-air concerts and, of course, fireworks, Prague has plenty to offer. The toast will be made in style with champagne.

Edinburgh

Edinburgh is also worth a visit around Christmas and New Year's Eve. The city's Christmas market is one of the best in the United Kingdom - and people in Scotland celebrate New Year's Eve in a particularly exuberant way. There are parties and concerts until January 3rd.

Scotland also offers the perfect setting for travelers who prefer a quieter pace. How about a cottage by the sea with a log fire in Aberdeenshire? Long walks or excursions to castles and palaces can be enjoyed here.

Cancun

Party animals will find white sandy beaches and a vibrant nightlife in Cancun, Mexico. Swimming in the sea during the day and partying into the new year at the beach club in the evening is no problem here. Sun worshippers may need more time to wander off into the distance. But a dream vacation awaits long-distance travelers in the middle of the European winter.

