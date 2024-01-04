Gambling - A good 250 million euros in lottery winnings in the north

According to an analysis, gamblers in Schleswig-Holstein won more lottery prizes in 2023 than ever before: a total of €254.7 million was paid out across all types of games and bets, as Lotto Schleswig-Holstein announced on Thursday. In 2022, the figure was 143 million euros. This was offset by income of 340.9 million euros (2022: 323 million euros).

Across all lotteries, people spent an average of 9.16 euros per ticket in 2023. They placed around 37.2 million play orders at lottery retailers and online.

There were five new lottery millionaires. On June 23, one player won the highest prize ever paid out by Lotto Schleswig-Holstein in the Eurojackpot lottery with 120 million euros. The previous record was 31.1 million euros from 2017.

The second-highest prize in the north went to the south-east of the state on February 6 with a prize of around €7.8 million in the Lotto 6aus49 lottery. With six correct numbers and a matching super number, the player shared the jackpot of a good 15.6 million euros with a player from Saarland.

In 2023, Schleswig-Holstein residents won a total of 52 prizes of €50,000 or more across all types of games and bets. With seven big wins each, the districts of Pinneberg and Ostholstein had the most lucky winners, followed by Stormarn and the city of Kiel with six big wins each. The most big wins were in the Eurojackpot lottery (19) and Lotto 6aus49 (9).

Last year, northern Germans staked €20.9 million (2022: €16.6 million) on the environmental lottery Bingo! The state of Schleswig-Holstein received around 5.2 million euros of this for sustainable projects.

Special-purpose levies and lottery taxes amounted to around 130 million euros for Lotto Schleswig-Holstein (2022: 124 million euros). Sport was supported with a good 11 million euros via the special-purpose levies.

Source: www.stern.de