- A girl drowned in the Elbe River still not found

Even a week after the tragic drowning incident on the Hamburg Elbe beach, the body of the drowned girl has still not been found. "I cannot provide any new information, including the recovery of the 10-year-old," said a police spokesman to the German Press Agency.

The girl had drowned in the Elbe on Thursday of last week, right in front of her parents at the Falkensteiner Ufer in Blankenese, and did not resurface. A large-scale search operation involving police, firefighters, and the German Lifesaving Association (DLRG) with boats, divers, and helicopters had to be called off after hours of unsuccessful searching.

The police spokesman could not provide information on the average time it takes for bodies to resurface in the Elbe, as this data is not collected. Last year, a 15-year-old drowned in the same area at the Falkensteiner Ufer, and his body was only found a week later. Just a few weeks before that, a 16-year-old had also drowned while swimming in the Elbe.

Incidents highlight the dangers of swimming in the Elbe

The incidents highlight "that swimming or bathing at several points in the Elbe carries a certain risk," said the police spokesman. "However, the swimming abilities of those involved also seem to have played a role in some cases. This applies generally to swimming in natural waters."

Authorities have been warning against swimming in the Elbe for years due to the dangers posed by currents and whirlpools. "The tide and the effects of ship traffic, with strong suction and swell, lead to currents that even experienced swimmers cannot withstand," warns the environmental authority on its website. At the onset of the tide, the flow velocity is around 4.5 kilometers per hour, or 1.2 meters per second. An experienced swimmer can only manage around 3 kilometers per hour.

Moreover, the low visibility in the Elbe makes search and rescue operations in emergency situations very difficult. "Bathing also makes it impossible to recognize obstacles and shallow areas."

The police are continually monitoring the Elbe for any signs of the missing girl, given the danger posed by the river's currents and whirlpools. Despite their efforts, the 10-year-old's body has yet to be found, and the police spokesperson urges caution when swimming in the Elbe.

