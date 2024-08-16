A giant Christmas pyramid is being built in Saxony-Anhalt

On Christmas markets, people want to warm up with mulled wine, but they also want to enjoy spectacular attractions. In Saxony-Anhalt, a 20-meter high pyramid is being built for this purpose. It is intended to stand on the Christmas market in Essen this year.

In Wanzleben, Saxony-Anhalt, a giant Christmas pyramid is being created in high summer temperatures. The pyramid is planned as a sales stand for mulled wine and other drinks on the Christmas market in Essen, says Jimmy Blume, managing director of the Hutten Company, which has created the construction.

The pyramid depicts the Christmas story and consists of six levels with a height of around 20 meters. On the upper levels, giant wooden figures of the Christmas story, including Mary, Joseph, Jesus, the Three Wise Men, and animals like ox, donkey, and sheep, are rotating.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest Christmas pyramid in the world stood on the Berlin Christmas market in 2010 and was also 20 meters high. However, media reports suggest that a Christmas pyramid 26.50 meters high stood in Dresden in 2015.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas markets recovered quickly, says managing director Blume. People were happy to meet again, and many showmen reacted by trying to create more attractive markets with spectacular attractions and sales stands. Blume's company received more and more inquiries for higher or larger mulled wine stands.

Even inquiries from Dubai

Richard Müller, the Essen showman who ordered the pyramid costing around 300,000 euros, is satisfied with the structure. "We have a very traditional Christmas market in Essen," he says. The Christmas story and the corresponding figures belong to it and convey a Christmas atmosphere. "I wanted to do something special, also for the guests who come again and again," says Müller. People want to meet at special places. "We are a big city in Essen" - so one has to think bigger.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the Blume company has had a large warehouse for about two years, where between 25 and 40 sales stands for Christmas markets are created each year. The family, which comes from the show business and looks back on a family tradition since 1871, designs small huts, large pyramids, and multi-story mulled wine huts.

Currently, they are also building a functional giant cuckoo clock as a sales stand. It is intended for the Christmas market in Colmar, France. The company states that it builds for showmen all over Europe and has even received inquiries from Dubai.

The pyramid, a focal point of the Essen Christmas market, will provide mulled wine and other beverages to visitors during the holiday season. Despite the high summer temperatures in Wanzleben, Saxony-Anhalt, the pyramid is being meticulously constructed as a Christmas tradition and a unique attraction.

