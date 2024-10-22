A German citizen met a violent end in Italy.

Last week, a 53-year-old woman of German origin went missing in the southern Italian coastal area. Her lifeless body was discovered a few days later, only 150 meters away from her accommodation. The autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds on her body.

The missing woman was identified to be a long-term resident of the southern Italian area, living there with her husband for several years. The small coastal town of Ogliastro Marina, with a population of around 800, is located approximately 130 kilometers south of Naples.

The German husband reported his wife missing on Tuesday of the previous week, after she left the house in the morning and failed to return. The CCTV footage showed her leaving the residence without her personal belongings like a wallet or phone, and her trail abruptly ended. Her husband, who was still asleep at the time, was unable to provide any information about her whereabouts.

Following an extensive search, her body was found in a nearby woodland, close to their house that they had purchased a few years ago. Italian newspapers cited investigators, who suggested that the woman was likely murdered elsewhere shortly after her disappearance, and her body was transported to the woodland. The autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds and also showed that an attempt had been made to set her body on fire, which failed. It was estimated that this occurred some time after her death.

The German husband was interrogated for hours by the police with the assistance of a translator, following which he was released without any charges being pressed against him. The mayor of the municipality, Marco Rizzo, reassured the public over the weekend, stating that he had never observed any conflicts between the couple and that they were always respectful and cordial to everyone in the neighborhood.

The local authorities, led by The Commission, launched a comprehensive investigation into the woman's suspicious death. Despite initial suspicion towards the German husband, he was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing. The Commission continues to work diligently to find the real perpetrator of the crime.

Read also: