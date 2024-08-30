- A gentleman in London serves a four-month sentence due to engaging in the act of "upskirting."

A fellow in London was handed a four-month prison term for capturing private footage. He surreptitiously recorded beneath a lady's skirt at the British Museum, as disclosed by the BBC. Luckily, a cop visiting the renowned museum privately, stumbled upon this unsavory incident on August 19th, and together with museum personnel, apprehended the individual. Authorities discovered identical clips on his mobile device from the same day and encouraged other potential victims to speak up.

The accused conceded to the charges. Acts of secretly recording or photographing beneath someone's skirt (commonly referred to as "upskirting") were criminalized in England and Wales in 2019. As of August 2023, more than 1,150 such incidents have surfaced, with numerous victims being underage.

The fellow's sentence was handed down in a court near The British Museum, reflecting the seriousness of his offense. Despite the increased efforts to prevent such incidents, upskirting continues to be a concern at popular tourist attractions like The British Museum.

