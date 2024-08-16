A gentle giant is Dr. Bob's jungle favourite.

True legends are all the celebrities who are now daring to enter the jungle camp for the second time. The choice of who deserves the jungle crown the most is even difficult for Dr. Bob. But he has a clear favorite.

It's like a class reunion: 13 stars and starlets who fought for the jungle crown in previous seasons of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" (I'm a Celebrity) and left a lasting impression on fans of the cult RTL show, are ready to do it again. In "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends", they're back for a second time - but this time not in Australia, but in South Africa.

It's not just about the 100,000 Euro prize money and the title of "King or Queen of the Jungle". Some may also want to polish their image, which may have been slightly tarnished since their last appearance on I'm a Celebrity, and show their best side this time around.

Everyone loves him, regardless of image: Dr. Bob. The doctor who has been trusted by campers for 20 seasons is excited to see campers and campers again, some of whom he hasn't seen in 15 years. "I'm really excited because I know these people - and I know them well. And now some of them have become mothers. They've had babies. Some people have gotten married, some have gotten divorced. Everyone has grown mentally and physically. Some are bigger, others are thinner. It's really exciting," Dr. Bob gushes in an RTL interview before the start of "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends". "These people are deeply ingrained in my mind and soul," explains the camp doctor. The former candidates are "like a part of your family that comes back to you". It's very exciting.

He's a great guy

Even though Dr. Bob is happy to see everyone, he has a clear favorite. "If you ask me, I'd have to say Thorsten. He's a great guy and very emotional and a very gentle giant," he raves to RTL about Thorsten Legat, who left a lasting impression on jungle fans with his "Kasalla!" during his time on I'm a Celebrity. Dr. Bob sees potential in Giulia Siegel as a jungle queen.

But in this special season, it's not Dr. Bob or the viewers who decide who ends up on the jungle throne, but the campers themselves.

From August 16, RTL will show "I'm a Celebrity... Showdown of the Jungle Legends" daily at 8:15 PM. And for the first time, RTL+ will have the new episode available to stream every day, starting August 15.

