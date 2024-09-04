- A gale uproots a wooden shack from a vessel, leading to six individuals sustaining injuries.

Amidst a tempest in Hamburg, six individuals endured injuries on a boat situated in the Moorfleet district. According to a fire department representative, talking to the German Press Agency, "An homemade wooden shack was dislodged by a moored ship," leaving several occupants inside. Four of them sustained moderate injuries, while two experienced light ones.

The spokesperson disclosed that one of the individuals, still trapped inside the wooden shelter, was rescued using a chainsaw. The incident transpired at Holzhafenufer. Apart from this, the fire department only reported a few weather-related inconveniences.

Due to the storm with countless lightning flashes, Ronan Keating's live performance at Stadtpark Open Air had to be terminated, as confirmed by the Karsten Jahnke Concert Agency.

