A "Friends"-themed game show commemorating the 30th anniversary of the cherished television series is heading to Max.

"Friends Frenzy" is set to commence production in October at New York City's "Friends Central" activation, as revealed in a statement on Monday.

In this four-part game show, fans will relive their cherished memories, from sprinting through Rachel and Monica's apartment to zipping across Joey and Chandler's pad and grabbing a brew at Central Perk. The excitement doesn't end there; they'll be challenged with trivia, brainteasers, and games, ensuring even the most dedicated "FRIENDS" enthusiasts remain alert.

The fastest-completing team in this high-speed competition will be crowned the "Supreme Friends Enthusiast."

Dan Sacks, Brigette Theriault, Dan Norris, and Richard Burgio will jointly oversee production of this game show, produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in collaboration with Warner Horizon. (Similar to CNN, Max belongs to Warner Bros. Discovery.)

"Friends" aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, showcasing the talents of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, the late Matthew Perry (who passed away in October 2023 at age 54), Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

This iconic series has remained one of television's most beloved and watched productions, managing to capture a broad fanbase globally in the era of streaming platforms.

