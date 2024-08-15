Skip to content
A fridge beeps, firefighters are called in

Loud beeping often directly recalls a smoke alarm. But during a fire department deployment inWeather (Ruhr), the sound had a different cause.

The fire department in Wetter (Ruhr) responded to a beeping refrigerator.
A beeping refrigerator triggered a fire department response in Wetter (Ruhr). A resident noticed the beeping at noon and alerted emergency services, as the fire department reported. Upon arrival, they discovered that the beeping was not from a smoke alarm, but from an open refrigerator in an attic apartment. The affected apartment was accessed via a turntable ladder and the noise was silenced.

The fire department team quickly deployed for a firefighting operation due to the beeping refrigerator. Subsequently, the firefighting equipment was essential in silencing the noise from the open refrigerator.

