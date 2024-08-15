- A fridge beeps, firefighters are called in

A beeping refrigerator triggered a fire department response in Wetter (Ruhr). A resident noticed the beeping at noon and alerted emergency services, as the fire department reported. Upon arrival, they discovered that the beeping was not from a smoke alarm, but from an open refrigerator in an attic apartment. The affected apartment was accessed via a turntable ladder and the noise was silenced.

