A fresh take on "The Office" is set to focus on a struggling news publication.

"Domhnall Gleeson ('Ex Machina') and Sabrina Impacciatore ('The White Lotus' Season 2) will headline the cast in an untitled mockumentary show, revealed in a press statement on Wednesday. This new comedy series is about a documentary team that struggles to find a new subject after the success of their coverage of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. They stumble upon a dying Midwestern newspaper and the publisher determined to resurrect it with help from volunteer reporters. Greg Daniels, famous for adapting 'The Office' to suit the American audience, will be the showrunner alongside 'Nathan For You' co-creator Michael Koman. Daniels and Koman are also set to produce this series with the original 'Office' creators, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The American 'Office' made its debut in 2005 and concluded in 2013, starring Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, and BJ Novak, to name a few. The show's unique mockumentary format, with characters addressing the camera, made household names of many actors. It remains unknown if any original cast members will make guest appearances in the upcoming Peacock program, which is scheduled to start filming in July."

Source: edition.cnn.com