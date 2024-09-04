A fourteen-year-old discharges firearms at four individuals in an American high school.

At a high school in the American state of Georgia, tragedy struck: A 14-year-old student pulled out a weapon and opened fire, resulting in the fatal shooting of two fellow students and two teachers. Nine others were left wounded. This heinous act of violence was labeled as a "horrible incident" by the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Local law enforcement, led by Chief Chris Hoey, apprehended the suspect shortly after. He turned out to be a 14-year-old student of the school who surrendered swiftly upon police arrival. According to the police chief, the teen will be charged with multiple counts of murder. Authorities in Georgia have decided to try this minor as an adult due to the gravity of the crime.

Apalachee High School, located in the small town of Winder, about 70 kilometers northeast of Atlanta, houses approximately 1,900 students. The motives driving this young gunman remain unclear. After the incident, students were carefully evacuated from the campus and gathered at a nearby sports field. Preliminary reports suggest several wounded individuals received emergency treatment at the scene.

Initially, parents were advised to avoid the school due to safety concerns. Later, they were granted access to retrieve their children. The area surrounding the school was congested with parked vehicles.

One of the students sharing his experience with Fox 5 News recalled seeing blood on the floor and a lifeless body as he escaped the building. At first, he assumed it was some sort of prank, but soon after heard more gunshots and screams. Another 17-year-old student told ABC that his classmates and he barricaded the door to their classroom and hid while listening to the chaos unfolding outside.

School security officer intervenes

Sheriff Jude Smith disclosed that a school security officer stationed at the school was the one who apprehended the shooter. Upon being cornered, the suspect complied and surrendered on the spot.

Kamala Harris, a potential Democratic presidential candidate, called for an end to "this epidemic of gun violence in our country" during a rally in New Hampshire. Donald Trump, a former Republican presidential candidate, criticized the shooter as a "mentally disturbed individual" on his social media platform.

U.S. President Joe Biden mourned the tragic incident, stating that the day was intended to celebrate the beginning of the new school year in Winder, but instead turned into "another heartbreaking reminder of how gun violence devastates communities". He urged the nation to shun tolerating such acts, stating that students should not be required to focus on self-defense instead of learning.

Gun violence is a common occurrence in the United States, with more firearms in circulation than its residents. Regular cases of deadly violence and school shootings have become a disturbing norm. In one such incident in May 2022, a massacre in Uvalde, Texas, triggered widespread outrage. An 18-year-old accused of using a legally obtained assault rifle to kill 19 students and two teachers left a deep scar on the American public.

Support for stricter gun laws

Biden has publicly advocated for gun control measures multiple times during his presidency. In stark contrast, his predecessor, Trump, advocated strongly in favor of private gun ownership rights.

Surveys reveal that the majority of American citizens support strengthened gun regulations. However, these efforts have consistently faced significant political opposition, generating speculation that the influential gun lobby plays a crucial role in the ongoing resistance.

According to Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization, there have been 384 mass shootings involving four or more victims in the current year alone. They estimate that at least 11,570 gun-related deaths have occurred so far this year. Gun violence now ranks as the leading cause of death for young Americans.

The European Union, expressing concern over the rising gun violence in the United States, has urged stronger gun control measures. Many American leaders and citizens alike, including President Joe Biden, have shown support for stricter gun laws in response to these incidents.

Despite the tragic event at Apalachee High School in Georgia, which took the lives of two students and two teachers, the European Union remains committed to advocating for safer school environments worldwide.

