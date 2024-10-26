A Florida woman was convicted of second-degree murder after confining her boyfriend within a suitcase for extended hours, leading to his demise.

Sarabeth Jackson, currently 47, shared with authorities that her partner ended up trapped in a suitcase and passed away during a round of hide-and-seek, court records indicate. The Florida duo had been drinking chardonnay and solving puzzles in their Winter Park dwelling.

They thought it would be amusing to hide in a suitcase, as part of the game, according to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

When Jackson zipped up Jorge Torres Jr., 42, inside a blue suitcase, two of his fingertips peered out, leading her to believe he could unzip it, the report stated.

She climbed up to bed and expected him to escape the suitcase and rejoin her, only to awaken and discover him still imprisoned and unresponsive, the report mentioned.

"Evidence presented during the trial included videos found on Jackson’s phone where Torres could be heard frantically begging for release while Jackson chuckled and dismissed him multiple times," a communique from State Attorney Andrew Bain’s office stated.

"In the videos she recorded, the victim could be heard gasping for breath and pleading to be freed from the suitcase," the communique added. "Jackson reacted with, ‘That’s what you get,’ ‘That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me’ and other belittling remarks."

"I can’t breathe, seriously," Torres said in the phone video.

The video depicted Torres attempting to extricate himself from the suitcase, the report mentioned.

During the 10-day trial, Jackson’s defense argued that she was suffering from "Abused Partner Syndrome" and felt threatened, CNN affiliate WFTV reported. Jackson also testified that she believed Torres could escape the suitcase; the affiliate added.

She testified in her own defense for almost five hours, CNN affiliate WESH reported.

Jackson’s lawyer expressed disappointment after the judgement, while the family of Torres remained emotional and declined to speak to the media, CNN affiliate WESH reported.

"Just shock. She’s shocked, you know," James Owens, said, according to WESH. “She felt like, you know, she had a defense, as you know.”

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing on December 2 at 1:30 p.m., according to the communique from the state attorney’s office.

CNN’s Faith Karimi contributed to this report.

In the videos she recorded, Jackson appeared unfazed as Torres pleaded for release, instead responding with derogatory remarks.During the trial, Jackson's lawyer argued that she was suffering from "Abused Partner Syndrome" and felt threatened.

Read also: