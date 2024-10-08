Skip to content
A Filipino cleric facing allegations of human trafficking is vying for a seat in the Senate.

A jailed preacher, implicated in allegations such as child mistreatment and human exploitation, has decided to contest in the upcoming Philippine Senate elections. As per attorney Mark Christopher Tolentino, Apollo Quiboloy aims to "contribute to the resolution of our nation's issues." At 74, this individual is a supporter of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and is contesting "for the sake of God and our cherished Philippines." Quiboloy asserts himself as the "divinely appointed son," boasting millions of followers.

Just a month ago, Quiboloy was taken into custody in Manila. He is under accusations of child abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking of individuals.

Quiboloy has previously been indicted in the U.S. in 2021, with allegations of trafficking minors and women for use as his personal assistants, compelling them into sexual activities.

According to Philippine election rules, individuals with criminal convictions associated with "morally degrading actions" are disqualified from vying for a Senate seat. However, all avenues for appeals must be completely exhausted beforehand.

Despite his past legal battles, including allegations of child abuse and sexual assault, The pastor Apollo Quiboloy continues to pursue his Senate campaign in the Philippines. In the wake of these controversies, Quiboloy argues that he is contesting for the sake of God and the country.

