Seven Decades of Currywurst's Popularity - A female innovator developed the miniature-sized steak creation, which was subsequently attributed to the small man.

In the realm of Berlin's gastronomic scene, the undisputed monarch is none other than the Currywurst. The city's locals have an unwavering affection for the signature pork sausage doused in spicy tomato sauce and seasoned with curry powder. This love is so profound that at one point, a Currywurst Museum even existed. Now, celebrating its 75th anniversary, this delectable dish's origins are shrouded in myth.

A popular tale recounts that Herta Heuwer, a Berlin street food vendor, concocted the dish amidst boredom on a rainy September evening in 1949. While the distinct story's authenticity remains debatable, Heuwer did register the sauce recipe under the name "Chillup" (artfully combining chili and ketchup) with the Munich Patent Office, registry number 721319.

Currywurst unites

The Currywurst spellbinds, even now: long queues at Berlin's well-known venues such as "Curry 36" or "Konnopke's Imbiss" are a common sight. Once referred to as the "steak of the little man," the dish now enjoys fame far beyond its humble beginnings. Famous personalities such as former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and TV chef Tim Mälzer are among its devotees.

Nowadays, Currywurst can be found in upscale establishments and luxurious hotels, even coated with 22-karat gold leaf.

Currywurst is passion

At Bangkok's "Suhring" restaurant, the renowned Curry sauce from "Curry 36" is imported. Established by the Suhring twins, who were born and raised in Berlin, the eatery specializes in German cuisine and is renowned as one of Asia's best.

The Suhring Currywurst is served in a small cardboard box, bearing the label of the famous snack bar in Berlin. Inside, three sausage pieces bask in the Curry sauce, and the lid displays three images: Currywurst, beer (commonly referred to as "Molle" in Berlin slang), and the word "love." The dish is a testament to the twins' hometown's love.

Currywurst is happiness

Over the years, Currywurst has earned cultural significance: one of Germany's most acclaimed musicians, Herbert Grönemeyer, composed an anthem in its honor. The song encapsulates the simple, everyday joy associated with the sausage.

The enduring love for Currywurst is also quantifiable: an earlier estimate by the now-defunct Currywurst Museum in Berlin suggested that approximately 800 million portions are consumed annually in Germany, with 70 million consumed in the capital alone.

Owing to its allure, Currywurst has become an integral part of urban food culture. Interested in attempting to make the iconic Curry sauce at home? The following recipe offers guidance:

Recipe for homemade Currywurst sauce

Ingredients:

500 ml tomato ketchup

2 small onions

2 tbsp honey

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar (dark)

1 splash of soy sauce

olive oil

tomato paste

water

a pinch of chili powder/Cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Finely chop the onions and sauté them in olive oil until they become translucent.

Add a little tomato paste and deglaze it with water.

Introduce the ketchup, honey, and balsamic vinegar, then let it simmer over low heat. Ensure that the balsamic vinegar does not evaporate too quickly.

Add the soy sauce and remaining spices, then stir well; add more water if necessary.

Taste and add more curry or chili powder if desired.

Now you can partake in the joy of Berlin's Currywurst culture at home. Bon appétit!

The Currywurst sauce, a key ingredient in creating this beloved dish, was officially registered under the name "Chillup" by Herta Heuwer, its alleged creator. Despite debates over its origin, the sauce's popularity continues to soar by weight, contributing to the dish's widespread fame.

The Curry sauce from Berlin's "Curry 36" is valued so highly that it's imported to Bangkok's "Suhring" restaurant, a German eatery specializing in German cuisine, and served with three pieces of Currywurst.

