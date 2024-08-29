- A faulty truck obstructs the motorway's exit, causing a halt.

An enormous, broken-down towering semi-truck is causing major congestion on the A6 motorway in the Rhein-Neckar area. As per police updates, this colossal truck was moving towards Mannheim around late evening on Wednesday when one of its axles gave way near Schwetzingen. The truck came to a sudden halt right before the exit for Mannheim/Schwetzingen, leading to a complete blockage.

The situation was rectified a bit by Thursday morning, as traffic was diverted away from the stationary truck. However, the police mentioned that the exit was once more functional. At its worst, the traffic queue extended for roughly five kilometers, as stated by a police officer.

The clean-up process is still underway, as per the police statement. Apart from removing the still-blocked semi-truck, the wrecked road surface also requires repair, as it was damaged due to the faulty axle.

Despite the efforts to clear the traffic, the disruption in the A6 motorway continues due to the ongoing repair works on the damaged road surface caused by the broken-down semi-truck. The complex task of both transporting and repairing the damaged infrastructure falls under the domains of ['Transport and telecommunications'] departments.

Read also: